Jacobs consolidates London presence

The Cotton Centre, London Bridge

Jacobs Engineering Group has taken a 10-year lease on space for approximately 1,000 staff.

“Co-locating our three London operations into this new, vibrant location in the heart of the city will enable us to work and deliver solutions together adjacent to many of the major projects we’re supporting, like the Thames flood risk management and wastewater programmes, as well as strategies for cleaner air, transport development and other infrastructure,” said Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Europe senior vice president and general manager Donald Morrison.

The office is being refurbished to meet Jacobs’ requirements and is expected to open officially during the first half of 2019. The new space has hot-desking throughout, with standing desks and informal spaces for break-out sessions, one-to-one spaces, wellbeing rooms and 40 meeting rooms.

Jacobs’ heritage in the UK comes from acquired business such as Babtie, Sir Alexander Gibb & Partners, Allott & Lomax and – through its takeover of CH2M last year – Halcrow. It employs more than 10,000 people across the UK.