Jacobs team picked for Ireland’s first metro

A consortium of Jacobs and Idom has been named as employer’s designer for Ireland’s first metro system.

The team has been appointed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for the metro system, which is central to a new multi-modal transport strategy to support Dublin's economic growth.

The preferred route was chosen in March (link opens in new tab).

The Jacobs Idom consortium will work with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and TII to take the scheme from ‘emerging preferred route’ status through evaluation and selection of preferred route, including all work on the business case and environmental support. It will then develop and promote the scheme railway orders, execute the planning process and attend the subsequent oral hearing.

Pending a successful oral hearing, the consortium will also lead the development of the contracting and delivery strategy and the engagement of construction delivery partners. The team will then continue to support TII and NTA providing technical and commercial assurance throughout the construction delivery phase.

"With a forecast of economic and population growth, the new metro service will play a vital role in improving Dublin's mobility, unlocking much-needed transit capacity and improving air quality at the same time," said Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Europe senior vice president and general manager Donald Morrison.

The plan is for a 19km high-frequency, high-capacity metro service, with some 11km of tunnel through the city, 10 below-ground stations and five above-ground stations. It will run from Swords via Dublin Airport to the south of Dublin's city centre. The scheme will also look to upgrade the existing LUAS green line to Sandford to increase capacity and integrate with the new metro.