JCB adds to battery digger line-up

The JCB 8008E CTS

The 8008E CTS joins the proven 19C-1E in JCB’s E-Tech compact excavator range. It shares its structure, bodywork and dig-end with the conventional diesel-powered 8008 CTS and has the same control lever functionality. However, the hydraulic pump is powered by an electric motor and uses the same battery and powertrain technology as existing JCB electric products.

Key features include:

9.9kWh battery

sub-1.0 tonne operating weight makes it easy to transport behind a van or pick-up

tubular boom with top-mounted ram and internal hose routing

extending undercarriage for access and stability

10V and 230V charging capability to suit construction use.

The 8008E CTS is unchanged externally from its diesel counterpart, with a high voltage battery pack, inverter and a DC-DC converter replacing the combustion engine beneath the canopy. This drives the same hydraulic pump, which in turn powers the machine’s tracking and dig-end hydraulics. The 9.9kWh batteries, which are similar to those found across JCB’s E-Tech range of electric compact machinery, deliver enough power for a typical full day’s shift, JCB says.

The machine has an on-board charger that can be used with a standard 110V power supply, or a domestic 230V plug. The batteries can be recharged from 20% to 80% in three hours with the 230V supply, or in 5.5 hours using the 110V input.

Performance and productivity are the same as with the diesel model, JCB says, with the electric machine offering a maximum bucket tearout of 9.3kN and a dipper tearout of 4.6kN. Maximum travel speed is 1.8km/h and the machine delivers a drawbar pull of 7.75kN.

From the operator’s seat, the only change is a revised instrument panel, with a battery charge meter and a blue LED light to let the operator know that the machine is turned on. There is also a green LED light that signifies that the machine is charging and a red LED to show faults.

Equipped with a standard front-mounted TOPS frame, the 8008E CTS is supplied with an 880mm standard dipper arm, an LED boom working light, a key immobiliser and a beacon kit for the canopy frame. Options include a range of buckets, Livelink Lite telematic cover and a seatbelt-engaged green beacon.

