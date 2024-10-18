JCB develops weighing system for heavy loaders

Intelliweigh is part of JCB’s waste & controls option package, providing a factory-fitted digital and connected on-board weighing system with an optional printer.

It has been specifically designed and developed for JCB wheeled loading shovels. It is capable of weighing loads on a multitude of attachments even when working on uneven ground conditions, leading to reduced cycle times and maximum tonnes per hour performance.

Offering a +/-2% accuracy rating, according to JCB, and an ergonomic 7” touchscreen display with physical keys for increased useability, the Intelliweigh system is compatible with up to 10 different attachments, including forks and buckets.

An integrated GPS system delivers precision machine productivity tracking and material location tracking capabilities, offering site managers real-time feedback on material stock levels and locations.

Intelliweigh can be used as a split system, allowing the operator to load and weigh multiple vehicles on a single site. Individual targets can be set for each vehicle while maintaining the same overall target weight, to ensure that all vehicles and trailers are filled evenly and to their maximum capacity. This also reduces the risk of individual vehicles being overloaded. Split loading provides the convenience of combined weight tickets, to allow customers to calculate total combined material weights from a site.

The Intelliweigh display can also be used to show the reversing camera feed, when fitted. An onboard printer is fitted to provide weight tickets from within the cab. Intelliweigh data can also be automatically uploaded to a customer’s systems, with live updates on machine efficiency and production.

JCB has also developed a Lever Steer option for its large platform wheeled loaders. Lever Steer is a new option that allows the operator to steer the machine with a fingertip control lever, rather than using the steering wheel, to make it easier for operators doing particularly repetitive loading.

