JCB plans second US factory

JCB World Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire, UK

JCB began manufacturing in the USA in 2001 when it opened a plant in Savannah, Georgia.

In early 2024 it will begin construction of a 720,000 sq ft (67,000 sqm) factory on a 400-acre site in San Antonio, Texas, the company said.

San Antonio will become JCB’s second factory in North America and its 23rd around the world.

The new facility is expected to create 1,500 new jobs over the next five years and will manufacture machines mainly for customers in North America. Details of the products to be manufactured at the new plant will be announced at a later date.

The factory in Georgia already employs 1,000 people.

JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: “North America is integral to the growth and success of JCB’s business in the future and the time is now right for JCB to expand its manufacturing presence there. Texas is a vibrant and growing economy, and the State offers great advantages in terms of a central location, as well as good highway and port access, The city of San Antonio also has a well-established skills base, which makes it a very attractive place to set up a factory.”

JCB chairman Lord Bamford added: “JCB has come a long way since selling its first machine to the US market in 1964 .This new investment is good news for our North American customers and is a fantastic platform on which JCB can build.”

Richard Fox-Marrs, president and chief executive of JCB North America, said: “The growth we’ve experienced in the past few years in North America has been extensive and demand for our products continues to grow. The decision to expand our manufacturing footprint will bring us even closer to our customers and will allow us to further capitalise on market opportunities in North America.”

JCB has 22 factories around the world, including 11 in the UK, and others in India, Brazil and China.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk