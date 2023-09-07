Jennings O’Donovan joins RSK

Jennings O'Donovan managing director David Kiely and director Conor McCarthy

Jennings O’Donovan & Partners specialises in renewable energy, water supply, wastewater treatment and the provision of planning and environmental services. It was founded in 1950 and has headquarters in Sligo with a workforce of 100.

With this acquisition – the terms of which have not been disclosed – RSK now has more than 600 staff in Ireland.

Jennings O’Donovan projects have included the Meenadreen wind farm, the Nysäter wind farm in Sweden; the Lumcloon battery energy storage facility in County Offaly and the Lough Rynn international rowing course in Leitrim.

With an annual turnover of €8.2m, the consulting services provided by the firm cover civil, structural and environmental engineering, health and safety, building and infrastructure, tourism and leisure amenity, water, wastewater, planning and the renewable energy sector.

Jennings O’Donovan director David Kiely, who will continue to lead the business, said:

“This acquisition will see our staff and business continuing as normal while moving to new ownership within a larger organisation that will support our continued growth and development in line with our commitment to the principles of climate action and the low carbon economy.”

RSK chief executive Alan Ryder said: ““This acquisition is one that will play an important role in further strengthening our operations in the renewables, environmental and water sectors in particular but equally, Jennings O’Donovan’s experience and track record for delivery and service excellence in other sectors adds to our diversity and growth.”

