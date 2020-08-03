Jenrick to let builders loose in planning reforms

Robert Jenrick, secretary of state for housing, communities & local government

All land will be designated as either ‘for growth’, ‘for renewal’ or ‘for protection’. Land designated as ‘for growth’ will have automatic planning permission for development, enabling builders to just get on with it, without having to wait for council approval.

With a rapidly growing reputation as ‘friend to the developers’, Robert Jenrick is expected to publish detail of his planning reforms this week. However, he set out some of the key measures in an article in The Sunday Telegraph on 2nd August.

“This week I am bringing forward radical and necessary reforms to our planning system to get Britain building and drive our economic recovery. We are introducing a simpler, faster, people-focused system to deliver the homes and places we need.

“Under the new process, through democratic local agreement, land will be designated in one of three categories: for growth, for renewal or for protection.

“Land designated for growth will empower development – new homes, hospitals, schools, shops and offices will be allowed automatically. People can get going.

“Renewal areas will enable much quicker development with a 'permission in principle' approach to balance speed while ensuring appropriate checks are carried out.

“And protected land will be just that – our green belt, areas of outstanding natural beauty and rich heritage – will be protected as the places, views and landscapes we cherish most and passed on to the next generation as set out in our manifesto.

“Our reforms seek a more diverse and competitive housing industry, in which smaller builders can thrive alongside the big players and where planning permissions are turned into homes faster than they are today.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk