JLG owners snap up Ausa

Ausa headquarters in Barcelona

On completion of the deal, Ausa will join with JLG as part of the Oshkosh Access division.

“Ausa’s history of producing high-quality, purpose-built equipment aligns with our Innovate- Serve-Advance strategy, allowing us to broaden our product offerings in both current and adjacent markets,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation’s president and chief executive. “We look forward to welcoming the Ausa team into the Oshkosh family.”

Ausa is privately-owned Spanish manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers for the construction, material handling, agriculture, landscape and specialty equipment industries. Its production capacity is more than 12,000 machines per year.

It was founded in 1956 as Automóviles Utilitarios Sociedad Anónima (AUSA) to produce a microcar under the PTV brand. After the production of 1,110 units, the business pivoted in the early 1960s to site dumpers and all-terrain forklifts.

Its headquarters are in Barcelona and it has subsidiaries in Madrid, France, the UK, Germany, the United States and China. In 2023 it reported sales of €132m and has approximately 350 employees.

In 2020 Ausa signed a partner agreement with JLG, with Ausa manufacturing the JLG-branded SkyTrak 3013 compact telehandler.

Ausa chief executive Ramon Carb said: “We constantly pursue excellence in our products, services and business,” onell, officer. “A deeper relationship with Oshkosh will expand the reach of our products, which is an objective our companies share.”

The transaction is expected to close within 90 days.

