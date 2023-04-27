John Perkins begins Weston primary build

The new school building is designed by BBA Architects

Principal contractor building the extension to Ashcombe Primary School is John Perkins Construction

Ashcombe Primary School, part of Kaleidoscope Multi Academy Trust, was built in 1969. It has expanded over the years and some of the facilities are no longer suitable for purpose.

The timber-framed extension, constructed to BREEAM ‘excellent’ standard, will provide new classrooms, staff office space, servery/refectory and an entrance reception area. The year-long construction works are scheduled for completion in spring 2024. The school will remain open throughout.

The client’s team includes Hookway Chartered Surveyors and BBA Architects.

Headteacher John Clark said: “Our children and local community have had a tough old time of it over the pandemic. So this fabulous new facility brings us all much-deserved hope, excitement and optimism for the future. Our children and local community will go from strength to strength in such high quality accommodation.”

Alex Jenkins, commercial director of John Perkins Construction, said: “We know that construction projects are, by their nature, disruptive, but they can also be a learning experience, and we’re keen to get the students involved, as their school enters an exciting new phase.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk