Joint MDs for Speller Metcalfe

Adrian Speller

Adrian Speller, aged 42, has been with the family business for 20 years, latterly as technical director.

James Speller, 40, became joint managing director in 2022 on the retirement of their father, co-founder Steve Speller. At that time Andy Metcalfe, Steve Speller’s business partner, also took a step back from day-to-day management.

The appointment of Adrian Speller to joint managing director follows the retirement of Metcalfe three months ago. Metcalfe also sold his shares in the business to the Spellers.

James Speller described the promotion as “a formality only.”

He said: “Adrian has played a fundamental role in managing our company for a number of years, and this appointment recognises the contributions he has made to the successful running of Speller Metcalfe.

“He is one of the most competent people I know – a well-respected and liked leader – and I’m delighted to be managing the future of our family business alongside him.”

Adrian Speller said: "With Speller Metcalfe’s strong foundation of family values and a culture of teamwork, and by working together with James and our dedicated staff, we will continue on our journey to stand at the forefront of regional contracting."

