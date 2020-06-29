Jones Bros lands £10m contract extension with FCC

Jones Bros working for FCC

The contract extension, worth up to £10m, will run until the end of 2021, marking 11 years of working together for the two firms across three different frameworks.

Jones Bros has worked on FCC landfill sites across the UK as part of the framework, including in South Wales, Oxford, Milton Keynes and Glasgow.

Dafydd Ellis, senior contracts manager at Jones Bros, said: “It’s another successful win for Jones Bros. Our portfolio contains a list of longstanding clients throughout the country, and it’s thanks to our experienced and dedicated managers and operatives.

“The extension involves a variety of projects and we are pleased to be able to continue with FCC into next year. Work is set to start on a new landfill cell construction at Greengairs in Scotland and we also have activity lined up as part of our annual work at Sutton Courtenay, which we have been involved with since 2011.

“It’s fantastic to be able to expand on our already extensive experience making us leaders in what we do.

“We will be operational on up to 10 FCC sites at one time, with more than 100 people working at peak times, 15% of them being apprentices and trainees.”

Jones Bros’ work for FCC Environment over the last 10 years has mainly included large scale bulk earthworks, extensive engineering of new landfill cells and capping projects at more than 30 of FCC’s sites throughout the UK.

The Ruthin-based civil engineering contractor has also delivered infrastructure contracts for FCC, including: the £6.7m A41 Greatmoor access road; £3.6m High Heavens transfer station and £7.2m Wrexham mechanical biological treatment (MBT) plant.

FCC Environment operations director Chris Ellis said: “We are pleased to have been able to extend our partnership with Jones Bros as we move forward with our business plans. The year ahead will be challenging as the whole economy recovers from the shock of the Covid pandemic so it is vital to have strong supplier relationships like this one in place.”

