Jones Bros picked for 13-turbine wind farm

It has been appointed by Brookfield Renewable UK Limited (BRUK) to deliver Kennoxhead Phase 1, a 60MW development near the village of Glespin.

Jones Bros’ activity will include the design and construction of turbine foundations, a 24m bridge, the substation building and approximately 25km of trenches for cabling.

In addition, the civil engineering firm will upgrade 14km of existing and build 9km of new site tracks as well as provide temporary site offices and facilities.

Jones Bros, which employs more than 500 from its head office in Ruthin, has already added six local plant operatives to its 30-strong Scotland team and expects to add to this number in the coming months.

Garod Evans, contracts director at Jones Bros, said: “It’s quite a tight programme as the turbine deliveries commence in August. We begin on site in the winter months, which is always a challenging time, but our team is confident of meeting the schedule.

“As with all our projects, we will be aiming to support the local community and boost the area’s economy where possible. For example, we have already engaged a security firm and will be looking for a building contractor to deliver the substation as well as an aggregate supplier.”

Jones Bros is also taking steps to ensure sustainability is at the heart of its activities. Garod added: “We will be batching our own concrete on site, which will significantly reduce vehicle movements to and from the wind farm.

“We also plan to pre-cast the reinforced concrete bank seats for the new bridge structure, which again decreases construction traffic.”

Kennoxhead, which is scheduled to complete in 2022, will consist of 13 Nordex 4.8MW turbines and will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 64,000 UK homes.

Eoin O’Donovan, head of project delivery for Brookfield Renewable said: “Getting works under way is always a major milestone for any project and we are excited to work with Jones Bros on the construction of Kennoxhead which represents the first of Brookfield Renewable UK’s onshore wind development projects to commence construction in Scotland.”

