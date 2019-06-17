JS Wright lands £4m plumbing package on Galliard's Timber Yard

A CGI of The Timber Yard development

The £100m mixed-use scheme on Pershore Street will consist of two residential buildings of up to 14 storeys containing a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, along with 10,000 sq ft of ground-floor commercial space.

The Timber Yard, named after its timber yard and plywood works history, is a joint venture between Galliard and Apsley House Capital.

JS Wright will equip all the apartments with direct electric hot water cylinders to provide residents with thermostatically controlled and pressurised hot and cold water. The company will also install a boosted cold water plant room with distribution pipework to all plots on the development.

It will also fit all sanitaryware and an internal rainwater system, as well as the pipework required for all above-ground drainage management.

The brief also includes installing a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system that will provide continuous ventilation to the apartments.

In addition, JS Wright will install sprinklers in all apartments and dry risers in communal areas for protection against fire, and a computerised building management system for controlling and monitoring the building services.

Work on site on the two-year project will begin in October 2019 with completion scheduled for October 2021.

JS Wright is currently working with Galliard Homes in London on the conversion of a former Honda dealership site in Southall into a new residential neighbourhood. And it recently provided the engineering infrastructure systems for Galliard’s high-rise development at Harbour Central in London’s Docklands.

JS Wright managing director Phil Leech said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to help deliver the first Birmingham project for a longstanding London-based client, and to be at the heart of meeting demand for high-quality accommodation in the city of our roots.”

The Timber Yard is the first of five developments that the Galliard Apsely Partnership has planned for Birmingham, investing a total of £500m in the construction of 2,800 apartments.