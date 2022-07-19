JS Wright gets Neptune Wharf plumbing package

Artist's impression of Neptune Wharf in Deptford

JS Wright will fit out all 199 flats with mechanical services and carry out the shell and core works for six commercial units at Neptune Wharf on Grinstead Road in Deptford.

This development is close to Galliard’s Seagar Distillery development, for which JS Wright fitted out the second phase of 137 apartments in a £1.2m contract.

At Neptune Wharf JS Wright will install an energy centre incorporating gas-fired combined heating and power (CHP) plant to distribute low temperature hot water (LTHW). It will also put in a boosted cold-water plantroom with distribution pipework to serve all six blocks and 10 mews houses on the development, which will range from three to 12 storeys including office space, a café, bike repair shop and parking space.

The shell and core works involve installing soil and wastewater services, internal rainwater services, gas services, and dry risers for firefighting. The company will also fit commercial fire sprinklers and capped services to all the commercial units, as well as provide automatic controls.

It will plumb all the flats with hot and cold-water services and a mix of radiator and underfloor heating supplied via heat interface units (HIUs), as well as sanitaryware, and soil and waste services.

The contract package for the apartments also includes installing domestic sprinklers and ventilation systems.

JS Wright is set to start work on site this month on the 55-week contract.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk