Kane lands £13m Mayfair MEP deal

CGI of the new building going up on Carrington Street

Kane’s 14-month contract is for a building on Carrington Street with three levels of shared basement, an office block with capped services at each floor and a residential block with 30 multi-million pound apartments.

An underground car park also forms part of the project.

Kane will design, manufacture and install the energy centre, exploiting off-site construction methods.

The building, designed by architect AHMM for Averdeen Oak Ltd and Croix Properties Inc, is going up on the site of an old NCP multi-storey car park.

Ardmore has been overseeing the completion of a demolition and enabling works package carried out by McGee and officially started main construction works this week.

The development includes two blocks of up to eight storeys, formed in both concrete and steel frames, linked by three-storey basement, requiring 30,000 cubic metres of bulk excavation. The blocks are clad in a mix of traditional masonry and pre-cast stone.

Kane is also working with Ardmore to put in a district heating network at the Battersea Power Station residential scheme. [See previous report here.]

