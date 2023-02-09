Kane nets £43m Wood Wharf project

CGI of the Wood Wharf, blocks J1 & J3

Kane will design and install the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) elements for 760 buy-to-rent apartments across two high-rise blocks – 34 and 49 storeys – under construction at Wood Wharf in the capital.

Service corridor modules and prefabricated utility cupboards will be designed and installed by Kane in-house.

The three-year contract is due to start in April 2023.

The contract represents repeat business for Kane, having previously delivered a £24m package for Canary Wharf Contractors on the Southbank Place project in London.

