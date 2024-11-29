Keepmoat backs Knowsley plastering academy

Knowsley Council deputy leader Tony Brannan, Jeff Murphy and Chris Cox from Sterling Plastering and Keepmoat’s Peter Barlow at the opening of the SPL Change Academy [Photo: Marina Vaidere Photography]

House-builder Keepmoat and Sterling Plastering are supporting a new training academy at Knowsley’s Hugh Baird College that will support young people into plastering apprenticeship.

The new facility, called the SPL Change Academy, will offer Level 1 and Level 2 NVQ plastering courses.

It was officially opened on 28th November 2024.

Keepmoat regional managing director Peter Barlow said: “It’s been brilliant to support the launch of the SPL Change Academy by providing a mock timber frame house. The Keepmoat team has also created a traditional working environment of closed rooms, where the students will carry out their training, in place of small open bays. The team is also set to deliver a series of site skills-focused employability sessions, in order to help bridge the gap between college and site work.”

Sterling Plastering managing director Jeff Murphy said: “The lack of skilled labourers in the plastering trade doesn’t meet with industry demand and we’re continually dealing with a significant skills shortfall. We also experienced that some of the qualified plasterers weren’t site ready, so even after completing their college course we would have to undertake significant training with our new recruits.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk