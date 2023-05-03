Keltbray books £40m power line work

The contract includes construction of new overhead line infrastructure, and refurbishment and replacement of old assets to bring overhead electricity distribution infrastructure up to standard.

The works will take place in West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and the Humber Estuary regions.

Keltbray chief executive Darren James said: “This prestigious contract award swiftly follows on from our recent announcement of £150m of energy contract wins, reinforcing Keltbray’s growing reputation as the ‘go to’ provider for infrastructure services.”

Phill Price, managing director of Keltbray’s infrastructure division, added: “This project award marks another important milestone in the delivery of our strategy to redefine the way sustainable development is delivered, where we see increasing demand for Keltbray’s integrated capabilities in safety-critical infrastructure sectors like energy.”

