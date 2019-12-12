Keyline opens in Cornwall

The Bodmin team

Keyline’s new Bodmin branch supports its recently expanded Exeter branch.

Branch manager is Luke Bromley, who has relocated from his previous branch in Bedford. He said: “It’s an exciting time for Keyline to open our first branch in Cornwall and an especially interesting challenge for myself as it will be my first role as branch manager. We’ve discovered that there’s a demand for a civils specialist in the region and it’s great that we’re the ones filling that gap.”

Keyline was formed in 1988 when several regional builders’ merchants merged. It was acquired by the Travis Perkins Group in 1999.

