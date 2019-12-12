  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu December 12 2019

Keyline opens in Cornwall

15 hours Builders’ merchant Keyline, which specialises in the supply of civil engineering and drainage products, has opened a new branch in Bodmin, Cornwall.

The Bodmin team
The Bodmin team

Keyline’s new Bodmin branch supports its recently expanded Exeter branch.

Branch manager is Luke Bromley, who has relocated from his previous branch in Bedford. He said: “It’s an exciting time for Keyline to open our first branch in Cornwall and an especially interesting challenge for myself as it will be my first role as branch manager. We’ve discovered that there’s a demand for a civils specialist in the region and it’s great that we’re the ones filling that gap.”

Keyline was formed in 1988 when several regional builders’ merchants merged. It was acquired by the Travis Perkins Group in 1999.

