Kier adds ESG to HR role

Helen Redfern is now Kier’s chief people officer, a new role for the business that includes all her former duties as HR director with additional responsibility for group health, safety and wellbeing as well as the company’s sustainability strategy.

As chief people officer she will be responsible for the whole environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda at Kier, along with all the staffing issues that are traditionally associated with the personnel management role.

Helen Redfern joined Kier in 2012 and was promoted to group HR director in 2019. She is credited with having redefined the HR function at Kier, launching a career development programme for all 11,000 employees, introduced family-friendly policies, created the Kier Inclusion Network, and rolled out a diversity and inclusion initiative.

Chief executive Andrew Davies said: “I am delighted Helen is expanding her role as our new chief people officer. She will continue to oversee our progressive people agenda as well as drive forward our health, safety and wellbeing and sustainability strategy, all of which are critically important to ensuring we deliver on our purpose.”

Helen Redfern said that she was “looking forward to continuing to drive forward positive change to truly make a difference to our people, wider society and the planet”.

