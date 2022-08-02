Kier and Archus in for £25m Walsall hospital scheme

Artist's impression

The unit, at a gross construction cost of £25m, will offer single bedroom accommodation to care for older adults with mental health issues, including dementia, and will replace dormitory facilities at Bloxwich Hospital, three miles away.

Healthcare specialist Archus has been working on the scheme for Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust since 2019 and now continues as project manager. Kier has been appointed as the trust’s main contractor through the P22 framework, alongside WT Partnership as cost consultant.

Funding has been granted through the Government Dormitory Eradication Fund, a £400m pot set aside to end the use of shared dormitories in NHS mental health accommodation.

Enabling work has already started on site, with the main construction works due to start in October this year. The new facility is expected to open in spring 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk