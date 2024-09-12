Kier construction boss promoted to group board

Stuart Togwell

Stuart Togwell becomes just the third executive director on the Kier Group plc board alongside chief executive Andrew Davies and chief financial officer Simon Kesterton.

Togwell will formally join the board on 1st October 2024, when non-executive director Justin Atkinson, the former Keller Group chief executive, steps down. Atkinson has been on Keller’s board for nine years.

With Togwell replacing Atkinson, the board composition will then be three executive and six non-executives instead of two plus seven.

Stuart Togwell is a chartered surveyor who began his career as an apprentice surveyor with Wates Group, where he worked for 32 years until 2019 when he joined Kier's executive committee as the group commercial director. He became the group managing director of the construction business in December 2022.

Kier chairman Matthew Lester said: "With the retirement of Justin, the board would like to replace the deep knowledge and experience of the construction sector that he brought. In recognition of Stuart's significant strategic and operational delivery experience in the construction sector, and his insights into UK government as it plans future infrastructure investment, the board believes that having this direct insight will enhance our understanding of their priorities and our strategic decision making."

