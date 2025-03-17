Kier picked for Cheltenham CLD school

Location of the new school

Gloucestershire County Council’s cabinet has approved a £20m budget for the project and ratified Kier’s appointment as main contractor.

It will be an ‘all-through’ school for up to 200 primary and secondary pupils, built on land owned by the county council west of Alstone Croft in Cheltenham.

The site is a disused school playing field, previously allocated to the now closed St Benedict’s Catholic School.

Gloucestershire County Council also has plans for a new special school in Gloucester in 2026/27, which follows the establishment of a special school in Brockworth (September 2022) and Stroud (September 2023).

