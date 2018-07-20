Kier starts £23m Rhyl school

Christ the Word Catholic School is being built in Rhyl

The new Christ the Word Catholic School is being built by Kier Construction to replace the neighbouring Ysgol Mair primary school and Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School. It will have capacity for 420 primary and 500 secondary school pupils.

The project is funded by Denbighshire County Council in partnership with the Welsh government through its 21st Century Schools Programme.

Kier Construction was appointed by the council as the main contractor for the new school, which is being delivered for the Diocese of Wrexham.

The new building is set to open in autumn 2019, with the demolition of the existing school buildings and the remaining external works to the sports/play areas starting once the school building is finished. Overall completion is set for summer 2020.

It is one of three school building projects to have got going recently in Denbighshire.

Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction started work in June on a £5.3m project to build a new single site school for Ysgol Carreg Emlyn in Clocaenog, which is currently located on two sites at Clocaenog and Cyffylliog. Completion here is set for spring 2019.

Wynne Construction is also building a replacement school for Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd.

The new bilingual church school will be built on land opposite Bryn y Clwyd, Llanfair. This contract is also valued at £5.3m and set for completion in summer 2019.

The second phase of the national 21st Century Schools Programme, scheduled to start in April 2019, is currently in the development stage after the strategic outline was approved by Welsh government in November 2017.