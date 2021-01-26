Kier wins £200m London tunnels contract

London's A12 Green Man Tunnel

The contract starts in April 2021 and runs for eight years, with the option to extend by a further four years.

Kier will be responsible for maintaining and managing 10 tunnels and 106 pump stations. The tunnels maintained under the new contract are:

A102 Blackwall northbound

A102 Blackwall southbound

A101 Rotherhithe

A12 Green Man

A12 George Green

A12 Eastway

A3211 Upper Thames Street

A2 Eltham Tunnel

A406 Fore Street, and

A40 Hangar

It covers the maintenance of tunnels and highway pump stations, including mechanical, electrical and control activities associated with each tunnel, as well as renewals, safety inspections, intelligent transport systems (ITS) and cleaning.

The contract will also see the management of all of TfL's tunnels, including its tunnel river crossings, brought into the same team, with maintenance for all tunnels being delivered by Kier. This is expected to make management of all of TfL's tunnels more efficient.

Kier Highways managing director Joe Incutti said: “As TfL moves into a number of new contracts for the maintenance and management of the strategic road network in our capital city, we look forward to continuing our established working relationship with TfL through the delivery of this prestigious new tunnels contract. Alongside our supply chain partners, we will continue to leverage our collective tunnel expertise in the capital to work collaboratively with TfL towards its goal of keeping London moving.”

