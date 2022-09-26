Kier wins £21m Walsall hospital expansion

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Kier to build an extension to Dorothy Pattison Hospital in Walsall.

The new unit will have a 15-bed functional ward and a 10-bed dementia ward, both for older patients. It will replace existing facilities that are currently at Bloxwich Hospital, three miles to the north.

The project is designed to be rated BREEAM Excellent, using air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Enabling work has already started on site, with the main construction works due to start in autumn this year. The new facility is expected to open in spring 2024.

The project was procured through the P22 framework.

