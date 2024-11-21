Kier wins Cambridgeshire building maintenance deal

Kier is now looking after Cambridgeshire County Council office buildings

The contract, which was advertised with a value of £10m-£20m, runs to 2027 with the option of two one-year extensions to 2029.

It includes preventative maintenance, reactive maintenance, minor project works, and servicing and testing of equipment at corporate properties across Cambridgeshire, alongside provision of 24/7 help desk services.

The buildings that Kier is now looking after include the council headquarters (New Shire Hall), libraries, highways depots, park & ride facilities, child and family centres, community hubs and respite homes.

Kier Places managing director Jamie McKechnie said: “Collaborative working is an important part of how we work at Kier Places. We have worked in close partnership with the Cambridgeshire team to develop the best solutions for their property portfolio, while also looking at how we can support the Council to better understand their assets and lifecycle plans. We’re now looking forward to putting those plans in to action."

