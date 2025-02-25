King drops in on JCB

Anthony Bamford (left) and King Charles III

His Majesty The King was given a tour of JCB’s factory and innovation centre in Rocester and briefed on the company’s forays into hydrogen powered machinery.

On a tour of the production line, he helped to fit a wheel to a JCB backhoe loader.

The visit concluded in the main reception of JCB’s World HQ where the King was shown the one millionth JCB backhoe loader, which recently rolled off the production line.

Lord Bamford said: “It is a real honour for us all that that The King has visited JCB to help us celebrate 80 years in business. It was also a great pleasure to show The King the progress we are making with hydrogen powered machines. Today was an occasion that will live long in the memories of everyone who was present.”

His Majesty unveiled a plaque to mark his visit and as he stepped outside to leave, he was met by the cheers of thousands of flag-waving JCB employees who lined the route of his departure.

