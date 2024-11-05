Kori appoints construction director

Scott Bartlett, construction director at Kori Construction

Scott Bartlett’s elevation to the board is one of several promotions at the Corby-based contractor as it expands in the care home, later living, and multiroom sectors.

Other changes see Patrick Harris and Craig Smallman becoming senior contracts managers, Paul Cannon promoted to senior project manager, Chris Wright to senior site manager and Henry Barrow to senior estimator.

New hire Jason Wells also joins Kori Construction as contracts manager.

Managing director Jordan Connachie said: “Scott has built a fantastic team that has successfully delivered more than 1,000 beds and has built strong relationships with our client base. He is well regarded for his hands-on approach and ability to get stuff done – just what we like.”

Bartlett joined the business in 2020 – when Kori was called SAC Construction – as senior contracts manager before being promoted to head of construction.

Scott Bartlett said: “The transformation of SAC Construction into Kori Construction has been huge and has put the business on a national growth trajectory that is building year on year.

“Playing a part in that transformation as head of construction has been a fantastic experience. However, joining the board gives me the opportunity to help spearhead the ongoing growth of Kori Construction which is very exciting.

“Kori has a diverse and competent board, and between us we are looking forward to delivering on our growth aspirations in the later living and multi-room sectors.”

