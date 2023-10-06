Lafarge adopts tiredness detection tech

Spillar Safety Systems driver status monitoring tech has been fitted to Lafarge tankers

Aggregate Industries’ Lafarge Cement business and its partner, Lomas Distribution, have fitted Spillard’s driver status monitoring system to all of their tanker fleets

The technology exploits artificial intelligence to track and detect eye movements like rapid blinking, facial features and any other signs of fatigue, triggering an alarm that sounds until the vehicle comes to a stop.

It can also detect mobile phone use, smoking, lane deviation and not wearing a seatbelt. The blackbox system also triggers a remote alarm back at a transport base.

It's the latest technology to be added to the Lafarge Cement fleet, which already has remote access controls, emergency stop functions, collision and lane departure warnings.

Matt Owen, supply chain manager in Aggregate Industries’ cement division, said: “Driver fatigue is always a potential issue across any business involved in transport and fleet so we’re delighted to be utilising the latest technology with our partners to ensure that everyone gets safely home from work.”

Eye on the driver

