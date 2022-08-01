Lane wins second Florida road contract

The US$223 million (£182 million) contract is the second road improvement contract won by Lane within a month. Earlier in July the company won the contract (also valued at US$223 million) to upgrade the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in downtown Tampa.

The two contracts are both part of a project designed to ease congestion on Florida’s main highway network.

The latest contract, awarded by Florida Department of Transportation’s Turnpike Enterprise, includes rebuilding and widening from four to eight lanes a section of the highway, also known as State Road 19 (SR 19), between the Minneola Interchange and US 27 in Lake County near Orlando.

Other work will include new bridge structures, new tolling sites, lighting,

intelligent traffic systems, and interchange improvements. Work is expected to begin this autumn.

The Turnpike Mainline crosses Florida from Miami in the south of the state to I-75 near Wildwood to the north. It is a major route for freight traffic which has increased in recent years, causing congestion and delays.

Once completed, the turnpike will provide added capacity to meet future traffic demand from residents and tourists in Florida by 2035. Its role as a critical hurricane evacuation route will also be reinforced.

