Lane lands $223m Tampa interchange upgrade

Commissioned by the Florida Department of Transportation, Lane will widen and realign on/off ramps, update signage and erect noise barriers.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

The I-275/I-4 interchange is used by 200,000 vehicles a day and is a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay.

Lane is already working on an adjacent contract along the I-275 Corridor.

The new contract is the second to be won by Lane in Florida this year. In May, it was chosen to help upgrade an air force base in Panama City after it was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Lane is owned by the Italian construction group Webuild, for whom North America accounted for 21% of group revenues in 2021.

