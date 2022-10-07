Larsen & Toubro lands ‘significant’ factory contract

L&T has not revealed the identity of its client, or the value of the contract, confirming only that it is worth in excess of R1,000 crore (£10 million).

The contract includes design and construction of civil, structural and architectural works including external development works.

The contractor has also been chosen by Assam Public Works Department to build a polic reserve campus in the city of Guwahati. The works involve design and construction of accommodation facilities, offices, multi-level car parking and allied buildings.

