Law firm prepares for fall-out from Building Safety Act

Irwin Mitchell now has 13 lawyers in its specialist construction team, including three partners and two trainees.

Robert Tunningley joins Irwin Mitchell in its Gatwick office from Teacher Stern, where he was a non-contentious construction partner. Before that, he was a managing associate at Linklaters.

The team is led by Mark Clinton and is part of Irwin Mitchell’s 150-strong property division.

Mark Clinton said: “Robert’s arrival will be a real boost to our national construction practice, particularly for our southern region and in London. He will strengthen our development practice and our push into housing and BTR.

“We are now looking to boost the contentious side of our construction practice, following the fall-out from the Building Safety Act, where we believe clients will need expert construction advice.”

