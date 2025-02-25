Leadership shuffle for consultancy firm

Chris Ball, president UK & Ireland, AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis has moved Richard Robinson, until now president for UK & Ireland, to take charge of its Asia, Middle East & Australia (AMEA) operations.

Chris Ball replaces Robinson as president UK & Ireland, effective 1st March 2025.

Ball is currently chief operating officer of AtkinsRéalis’ nuclear business. In his new role he joins the company’s executive committee and will be responsible for the company’s 12,000 employees across the UK & Ireland.

The job shuffle was triggered by the departure of Christine Healy, who joined AtkinsRéalis as AMEA president in February 2024, joining from TotalEnergies, but quit before the year was out. She joined Northland Power in Canada as chief executive last month.

AtkinsRéalis chief executive Ian Edwards said: “These internal appointments to lead two of our core regions reflect the strength and experience we have within AtkinsRéalis. I am confident that their knowledge of our organisation, our clients and the countries we operate in will strengthen our ability to drive growth and deliver excellence in the UK, Ireland and AMEA, and I’m delighted to welcome both Chris and Richard into their new roles within the company.”

Despite his new role on the other side of the world, Robinson has no plans to move overseas; he will remain resident in the UK and rack up the air miles. He also intends to continue as deputy co-chair of the UK government’s Construction Leadership Council, despite no longer having any responsibilities within the UK construction industry.

Richard Robinson, AMEA president

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk