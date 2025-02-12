Leeds Bradford Airport stick with Farrans for phase two

CGI of the new terminal extension at Leeds Bradford Airport

With Farrans coming to a close on phase one of the LBA:Regen project, Leeds Bradford Airport’s Australian private equity owners have decided to retain the same contractor for phase two.

The first phase, an extension of the airport terminal in Yeadon with a new 9,500 sqm, three-storey building, is scheduled to hand over this summer. Phase two is the refurbishment of the existing terminal building. This is expected to complete in winter 2026.

Phase two works will be delivered in sub-phases to minimise disruption to passengers. Improvements include new staircases, lifts and escalators to provide an open plan feel to complement the new terminal extension. Remodelled internal spaces will allow improved new security and arrivals facilities, shops, bars and restaurants.

Vincent Hodder, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Farrans on phase two of our LBA: Regen project. We’ve already created a strong working relationship with the team on phase one and as we transition into phase two, we’re excited to be able to take our customers along with us on this journey.”

Farrans Construction regional director Cathal Montague added: “Our experience in the aviation sector has enabled us to work collaboratively with our client to ensure the airport’s operations have continued without disruption, and we will be putting in place similar plans as we move forwards into phase two.

Airport chief executive Vincent Hodder with Farrans project manager Darren McIvor

“Our team is fully invested in the complete delivery of this regeneration project and I am pleased that we will be remaining on site to see the work come to completion at the end of phase two. Leeds is an important region for our business, we are all frequent users of LBA and we are looking forward to working together with the airport’s team on the successful delivery of the next stage of the project.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk