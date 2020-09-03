Legal & General hopes its Guild framework will prove 'revolutionary'

One of the Guild Living developments planned is this one in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Guild Living says that the framework will “revolutionise the way major projects are delivered”.

The aspiration of the Guild Alliance Framework is to ensure contractors working on Guild Living's first four developments in Bath, Epsom, Uxbridge and Walton-on-Thames deliver schemes of a higher quality without delays or disputes.

As well as the three contractors – Wates, Morgan Sindall Construction and Sir Robert McAlpine – architectural practice Marchese Partners is also on board.

The framework sets ‘fixed and appropriate’ profit margins from the outset, alongside a commitment to produce best value and a consistent pipeline of work for all framework partners. Another key principle seeks to set higher standards on health & safety and build quality, and a commitment to ensure that Guild Living retirement communities are committed to net zero carbon emissions.

Phil Bayliss, CEO of later living at Legal & General and chairman of Guild Living, said: “It's time to change the way we contract to build. This is about creating the right behaviours, investing in the future, and seeking out efficiencies in the way we build and manage a major project. As long-term investors it is vital that we’re able to embed principles in the way we work with our supply chain partners that help us to achieve the highest standards of delivery. This agreement aligns the interests of our partners in a fair and transparent way and puts in place an exceptional team to deliver our first four Guild Living schemes.”

Mike Maxwell, director of construction at Guild Living, added: “Just as Guild Living is pioneering a new way for people to live in later life, we also want to ensure that the way we work with our supply chain breaks new ground. This is a true partnership that’s based on fairness, open communication and the shared goal of creating fantastic communities that can support the health and happiness of our older generation.”

Wates Construction managing director Paul Chandler said: “We champion early engagement on every project we deliver, and alliances like this help make sure all stakeholders consider it not just best practice, but essential.”

Sean Bradley, managing director of Morgan Sindall Construction’s London and Home Counties business, said: “This is an exciting and innovative partnership model, which makes the most of the insight and experience each contractor can bring to all stages of the development lifecycle from design to delivery. We are huge advocates of working collaboratively and engaging early to drive innovation, reduce risk, and create developments which enrich our communities.”

Sir Robert McAlpine business development director Grant Findlay said: “We applaud Legal & General and Guild Living taking a leadership role in the development of a new approach to project delivery in the commercial sector.”

