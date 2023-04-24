Legoland role for Red

A Lego animation of Woodland Village's clubhouse

Legoland’s £35m Woodland Village, expected to open in spring 2024, will have 150 accommodation lodges. Red Special Projects is building the clubhouse, which will have a restaurant, bar and entertainment space.

Construction director Nathan Farrar said: “Our special projects division was formed to deliver unique and tailored projects such as this one, and we are hugely excited to undertake this project with such an iconic client. Most of us grew up playing with Lego so it truly is a full-circle moment to be delivering this exciting project at Legoland, one that no doubt will make our team feel like kids again.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk