Leica adds to functionality of Spot the robot dog

Spot the robot dog, gathering data

After four years of collaboration, Leica Geosystems and Boston Dynamics now have software integrations to offer laser scanning workflow for Spot, the mobile robot.

Users can now initiate an Autowalk that includes laser scanning in the Spot app and execute it without human intervention.

By integrating this workflow into Boston Dynamics’ Orbit robot fleet management software and Spot app, Spot customers can stack and control BLK ARC reality capture missions as part of a full suite of autonomous robotic capabilities alongside other payloads. This workflow enables customers to document and capture site conditions in plants, warehouses and enclosed structures, as well as provide infrastructure for asset management, BIM modelling, fire investigation and more.

The operator can also choose individual positions along a mobile scan path to conduct static scans for added detail.

Mobile and static scans can be exported along with panoramic images for team collaboration, data processing and the creation of digital twins.

“Our customers are already collecting data about equipment health with Spot, and now they will be able to capture detailed 3D spatial data using the same workflow,” said Tim Dykstra, director of strategic partnerships at Boston Dynamics. “Our partnership with Leica Geosystems offers another way dynamic industrial facilities can create and maintain digital twins with agile mobile robots.”

Simon Mark, vice president of strategic innovation at Hexagon’s Geosystems division, added: “Our technology partnership with Boston Dynamics played a vital role in accelerating the use of autonomous reality capture on robots as a foundation for creating digital twins. Integrating our industry-leading technologies underlines our shared dedication to simplifying workflows, promoting autonomy in reality capture and unlocking new applications for robotic scanning.”

