Lendlease signs for Gateshead conference centre

CGI of the Gateshead Quays development

Lendlease has been awarded the conference centre contract by Gateshead Council’s development partner Ask:Patrizia.

The announcement comes after Gateshead Council’s planning committee approved revised plans for the 61,440 sqm riverside scheme. Design amendments included re-location of the 344-room dual branded hotel to an adjacent site and the subsequent creation of an urban park in the resulting space, creating a pedestrian link from the Gateshead Millennium Bridge up to Hawks Road.

Enabling works have been taking place over the last two years and Lendlease plan to make a start on site later this year.

A neighbouring arena, planned as part of the same development, will be built afterwards under a separate construction contract.

With a GDV of £150m, The Sage International Conference Centre will be built in the first phase of the scheme and will include 5,720 sqm of exhibition space, 2,520 sqm of adaptable meeting space, 17 conference rooms and a banqueting suite. The first phase will also include the hotel and urban park. On completion The Sage International Conference Centre will be operated by ASM Global.

David Cadiot, executive general manager of UK regions for Lendlease, said: “Lendlease has a track record of building, designing and project managing some of the world’s greatest sporting and entertainment venues. We’ll bring the know how to create an exceptional venue, one which local people will be hugely proud to have on their doorstep.”

Ask Real Estate managing director John Hughes said: “Lendlease has significant experience in delivering large-scale, complex schemes and we’re determined to realise the partnership’s vision for The Sage International Conference Centre and deliver this transformational and ambitious development for the region.”

The revised plans for the relocated hotel were granted planning permission in March 2023. As previously reported, Russell WBHO has been appointed as contractor on the £48m building, which will be operated by Accor under its Novotel and Ibis brands.

Designed by HOK Architects the project team also includes planning consultant Lichfields, consulting engineer Cundall and quantity surveyor Core Five and building services engineer Desco.

