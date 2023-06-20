Russell WBHO picked for £48m Gateshead hotel

The Accor Gateshead Quayside hotel is designed by AHR Architects and will be built by Russell WBHO

Planning approval for the 180,898 sq ft, nine storey hotel was granted by Gateshead Council in March. Russell WBHO is planning to start the two-year build programme before the end of the year. The contract value is £48m.

The hotel, designed by AHR Architects, will be on a half-acre site at the corner of Quarryfield Road and Hawks Road in Gateshead. It will be operated by Accor under its Novotel and Ibis brands.

John Hughes, managing director of Ask Real Estate, said on behalf of the Ask:Patrizia partnership: “Russell WBHO has a proven track record in the leisure sector and we are delighted to be partnering with them to deliver this superb new hotel for Gateshead. We’re looking forward to making a swift start on site and seeing the creating of another valuable asset for the Quayside area.”

Russell WBHO managing director Gareth Russell said: “As a recognised specialist in hotel construction, we are extremely pleased to confirm our appointment to this new project in Gateshead. We take a collaborative partnership approach to delivery and our team is working closely with the client and the local authority in readiness for a project start later this year.”

Russells Construction was set up by brothers Andrew and Gareth Russell in 1997. In 2018 they sold a 60% stake to South Africa’s biggest construction business, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Limited (WBHO), for £32.8m and rebranded as Russell WBHO.

