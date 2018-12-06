Lendlease tops sustainability index

The 2018 report of NextGeneration, the benchmark that assesses and ranks the UK’s largest house-builders on their sustainability performance, names Lendlease followed by Barratt Developments and Redrow as the UK’s most sustainable performers.

Lendlease tops this year’s benchmark for the third year in a row and its Elephant & Castle development in London is one of just 19 climate-positive developments around the world. Barratt and Redrow are followed by Telford Homes in fourth and Taylor Wimpey fifth.

Paul King, managing director sustainability & external affairs at Lendlease Europe, said: “Sustainability is woven into everything we do and plays a critical part of every decision we make. Maintaining this focus enables us to create places that benefit the people and communities living in them now and also those that will use them in the future.”