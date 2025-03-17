LibDem leader still having fun

Ed Davey knocks down skittles with a mini digger

In last year’s general election Ed Davey managed to maintain media attention with a panoply of stunts and zany photo opportunities. He was seen having a go at surfing, paddle-boarding, Zumba dancing, bungee jumping, building sandcastles, wheelbarrow racing and riding funfair teacups, to name just a few.

Well, it’s local election time and so Davey is seeking attention again, this time with diggers.

On Friday 14th March, Davey paid a visit to Diggerland Durham to support candidates in the upcoming Durham County Council elections , taking place on 1st May.

He had a go at a selection of the park's rides and drives, including Spindizzy and Groundshuttle, and took a turn behind the controls of a JCB 3CX backhoe loader and a Komatsu PC14R HS mini excavator to knock down skittles.

Diggerland general manager Mark Turner said: "It’s wonderful to have Ed Davey and the team from the Liberal Democrats here at Diggerland Durham. It’s a great opportunity to showcase our park and the fun we offer to visitors from all over the country. We’re proud to be part of Durham’s local economy, and it’s fantastic to see such strong support for local attractions and the community as a whole."

Ed Davey and team in the Diggerland Spindizzy ride

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk