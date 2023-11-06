Liebherr digger goes underground

The R930 Tunnel is built to withstand arduous underground environments

Developed at Liebherr’s French factors at Colmar, the R930 Tunnel replaces an earlier model, the R924 Compact Tunnel.

The machine’s boom swivels through 90o to allow the attachment to follow the profile of the tunnel as work progresses. All hydraulic hoses and cylinders are positioned for maximum protection from potential impacts and the machine itself is protected with heavy steel bodywork.

A Liebherr two- or three-tooth ripper bucket is designed for maximum productivity during tunnel excavation and the R 930 Tunnel can also be equipped with a cutter or hammer to cover a broad area of applications.

The R 930 Tunnel’s grading blade allows the creation of a flat ground surface and stabilises the machine on uneven ground. It also protects the undercarriage and crawler drives against impacts from rubble.

The ROPS/FOPS operator's cab is FGPS-certified and both rear and side monitoring cameras are fitted to ensure maximum construction site safety. The new machine also has protection for its electronic components.

The operator's cab is designed to withstand dusty environments and is equipped with an easy-to-clean imitation leather operator's seat with headrest.

