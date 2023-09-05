Life changed by skylight fall

Craig Dickson, 39, from Carlisle, suffered multiple serious fractures, in the incident on Heathlands Industrial Estate, Kingmoor Park, Carlisle, on 25th March 2022.

CK Steelwork & Cladding Ltd was undertaking work on the roof of the building. The roof was known to be fragile, and, at the time of the incident, safety nets were being erected below the work area, although this work had not been completed.

Despite this, Mr Dickson was taken onto the roof by a supervisor to assess the job. While crossing an area of the roof that was not protected by nets, he stepped onto a weak skylight that gave way.

He fell head-first, 10 metres onto the concrete floor below.

Mr Dickson shattered most of the bones in his face, hands, and wrists. He lost four teeth and severely damaged his knee. He spent six weeks in intensive care and was confined to a wheelchair for five months. Since the accident he has endured constant pain, and 17 months later is still unable to work; he will never be able to return to his former trade.

“The accident broke every bone in my face and knocked out my front four teeth,” he said. “This has made me have zero confidence and major anxiety, which I now have to see a psychiatrist for, every week. My nose was badly broken, which has left me with no sense of smell, and I have difficulty breathing through it.”

He added: “Before my accident I was a very physically and mentally active person and attended the gym on a daily basis and was a keen fell walker and liked to socialise. I am now left in severe pain and now have anxiety and I’m always anxious and find it hard, if not impossible, to do anything like I did before the accident.”

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that CK Steelwork & Cladding Ltd of Barras Lane Estate, Dalston, Carlisle, had failed to take appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of workers on the roof.

Craig Dickson fell through the roof on to the concrete floor below – head first

The company pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 4(1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. It was fined £16,000 and ordered to pay £4,462.59 in costs at a hearing at Carlisle Magistrates Court on 31st August 2023.

HSE inspector Michael Griffiths said after the hearing: “This was a very serious incident and it is fortunate Craig wasn’t killed. Work on fragile roofs should be planned and controlled, otherwise there is a very high likelihood of a potentially fatal fall, or one resulting in life changing injuries, as we have seen in this case.”

