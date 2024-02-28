Lifting equipment specialist spreads to south coast

Hudson Lifting's Portsmouth depot

Hudson Lifting Portsmouth, based on the city’s Railway Triangle Industrial Estate, will offer equipment to hire or to purchase, including hoisting, hauling, jacking and material handling devices from suppliers such as Tractel, Genie and Tiger.

It also offers inspection, testing, maintenance and repair services.

Hudson’s other depots are around Greater London, in Dartford, Tilbury and West Drayton.

Hudson Lifting was set up by former Lifting Gear Hire manager Jeff Hudson in 2018 and acquired by Irish company AER Rents, part of O’Flaherty Holdings, in April 2023.

Director Jeff Hudson said: “From a single depot a few years ago, we now have four depots operating in the south and southeast. And, with the support of our new owners AER Rents, we have big plans to open even more in strategic locations throughout the UK.”

