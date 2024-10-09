Lincolnshire renews Vinci FM deal

  1. Instagram
Wed October 09 2024

13 hours Vinci Facilities has secured a new facilities management contract with Lincolnshire County Council.

image from vincifacilities.com
Vinci Facilities, which has already been working for Lincolnshire County Council since 2015, has been signed to a new contract starting on 1st April 2025.

The new contract is for an initial five years, with the potential to be extended by a further five years. It is worth £10m a year, making a maximum possible £100m for Vinci.

The contract covers:

  • hard facilities management: statutory and non-statutory planned & reactive maintenance
  • soft facilities management: cleaning, grounds maintenance & pest control
  • energy and environmental management
  • specialist services, asbestos management & CDM advice
  • specific site management including traveller sites.

Vinci Facilities managing director Paul Cottam said: “Local authority is a key growth sector for us. We have detailed knowledge and experience in this field, and we very much look forward to further strengthening our relationship with LCC.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

