Lincolnshire renews Vinci FM deal

Vinci Facilities, which has already been working for Lincolnshire County Council since 2015, has been signed to a new contract starting on 1st April 2025.

The new contract is for an initial five years, with the potential to be extended by a further five years. It is worth £10m a year, making a maximum possible £100m for Vinci.

The contract covers:

hard facilities management: statutory and non-statutory planned & reactive maintenance

soft facilities management: cleaning, grounds maintenance & pest control

energy and environmental management

specialist services, asbestos management & CDM advice

specific site management including traveller sites.

Vinci Facilities managing director Paul Cottam said: “Local authority is a key growth sector for us. We have detailed knowledge and experience in this field, and we very much look forward to further strengthening our relationship with LCC.”

