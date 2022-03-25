Linear Group expands

Recent wins include work on the Ayr Riverside Project

The contracting and fit-out specialist has reported that its turnover grew to £73m in 2021 and the workforce increased to 151. It added that its forward order book means that turnover is expected to increase a further £12m to £85m this year.

The business launched a new division, Linear Building Compliance, dedicated to fire, acoustic and compartmentation. In addition, the group integrated Kyle Management Consultants into its structure with the creation of Linear Fire Safety at the start of 2021.

Three new office deals were finalised, with a new Scottish HQ at Maxim Park Eurocentral, a new operation in Rotherham and a move to Altrincham for the North West of England team.

Linear Group CEO Stephen Holmes said: “Whilst 2021 was not without its challenges for the group, it provided a broad array of opportunities which we’ve grasped with vigour and enthusiasm. The current strong position of the business is testament to the team and their ability to consistently deliver first class outcomes for our clients, as well as ensuring effective conversion of growth opportunities to drive our ambitions.

“I am hugely proud of how everyone has adapted over the past 12 months and these results truly speak for themselves. We have plenty more to go after in 2022 and already have exciting plans in the pipeline, including the launch of our own residential property business, so I cannot wait to see the team excel even further and our growth continue in the coming year.”

