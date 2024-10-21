Loadalls get anti-collision tech

JCB Intellisense is a new system available on the JCB 540-140 and the 535-125 Loadalls.

Its launched follows demand from UK construction contractors for pedestrian recognition systems on site. JCB claims to be the first major OEM manufacturer to provide a factory-fit solution.

JCB Intellisense provides visual and audible alerts for the operator and pedestrians in close proximity to the machine. It is integrated with the JCB LiveLink telematics system to catalogue incidents and near-misses.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk