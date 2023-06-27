London gets its first electric mixer truck

London Concrete's e-mixer

The 26-tonne electric concrete mixer has been supplied by McPhee Mixers to Aggregate Industries’ London Concrete subsidiary.

Based on a Renault Trucks chassis, it is the second vehicle of its type in the UK. As previously reported, Tarmac has been trialling one out of its Washwood Heath plant in Birmingham.

London Concrete will use its new mixer to deliver ECOPact and Dynamax concrete products – “for the ultimate in green concrete supply”.

Aggregate Industries sustainability director Kirstin McCarthy said: “Our distribution network is one of the largest in UK construction and will play an important focus in our efforts toward net zero. I’m therefore incredibly excited that we are able to lead the way in electric concrete mixer innovation and distribute our green construction solutions to customers across the capital with virtually zero footprint.

“As we look to the future, the global transition to EVs will play a central role in the world’s wider decarbonisation aims and is something which must happen in construction at pace. In this vein, this launch marks just the first start of our transformational journey to supply sustainable construction materials to customers via the greenest means possible.”

London Concrete director Daniel King said: “Sustainability is an increasingly important specification consideration for our customers who want to know about how the product was made, where, its lifecycle value and carbon footprint. Having this truck is a crucial next step in this, enabling us to distribute to customers all across London with the absolutely minimum environmental impact. We are incredibly proud to have been chosen to deploy this zero emission mixer for the first time and can’t wait to try it out in our busy operation.”

Kevin Walker, technical director at TVS Interfleet, the parent company of McPhee Mixers, added: “The e-mixer is a great example of the level of innovation that can be achieved through collaborative working, with the result being a vehicle that features no less than seven new patents. The e-mixer not only plays a vital role in the decarbonisation of the construction sector, but new features also increase safety and lowers noise output on busy sites.

“It is the second e-mixer to successfully roll off our production line and the first to operate in the south of England. We’re looking forward to seeing it operating in the heart of London.”

